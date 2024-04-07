(MENAFN) A recent PBS/NPR/Marist poll has unveiled a troubling sentiment among Americans regarding the efficacy of political means in steering the country's direction. According to the poll, one in five United States adults, including a significant portion of Republicans, believe that resorting to violence may be necessary to achieve their political goals. This sentiment underscores a growing disillusionment with the effectiveness of traditional democratic processes and highlights deep divisions within American society.



The survey results also shed light on the widespread skepticism surrounding the integrity of the United States political system. A substantial number of Americans, particularly Republicans, continue to harbor doubts about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Furthermore, recent polls indicate that many supporters of former President Donald Trump lack confidence in the accuracy of the upcoming election results.



Moreover, findings from a University of Virginia poll suggest that a significant portion of both Trump and Biden supporters question the viability of democracy as a governance system. A concerning percentage of respondents expressed openness to exploring alternative forms of government to ensure stability and progress. Additionally, a notable proportion of Trump supporters indicated a willingness to entertain the idea of states seceding from the union to form independent entities, reflecting deep-seated discontent with the current state of affairs in America.



Overall, the poll results underscore the deep divisions and growing disillusionment within American society, raising concerns about the future of democracy and political stability in the United States.

