Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz Slams Chinese Nationals After Suicide Bomb Blast: 'They Get Resentful When...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz insisted on Friday that Chinese nationals living in the country get \"resentful\" when they are asked to follow security protocols. The assertion comes mere days after five engineers from the other country were killed by a suicide bomber in the normally restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Nawaz also reiterated her government's resolve to provide fool-proof security to Chinese nationals working on development projects in Punjab.“The Chinese living here do not want to follow security discipline. They are resentful when they are asked to follow security protocols. They don't want to come under any discipline as they fret over it,” the Punjab Chief Minister said Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver were killed while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu. Their vehicle was attacked while passing through Bisham city in Shangla district.

ALSO READ: Pakistan suicide bomb attack: Five Chinese nationals, local driver killed en route to DasuPakistan has seen a resurgence in militant attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over in neighboring Afghanistan. The militants have targeted Chinese workers as projects funded by Beijing continue to spark resentment. The attack had also prompted China to demand a thorough probe and security for its citizens.“Terrorists got digitalised and we need to be ahead of them on such platforms. Besides, terrorists have the latest weapons and technology. They have the US weapons which they got in Afghanistan. The weapons coming from Afghanistan are a big challenge for the law enforcement agencies,” Nawaz added while addressing her maiden Apex Committee meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all security agencies to ensure fool-proof security arrangements for Chinese nationals working on various projects in the country. A statement on Friday indicated that the PM had decided to“personally review the meetings with respect to the overall security of the country, especially the security of the Chinese citizens”.(With inputs from agencies)



