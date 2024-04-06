JSMO To Tighten Market Controls Over Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) said Saturday it will carry out a tight control plan for markets across the Kingdom over the Eid Al Fitr Holidays.It said in a statement that it will continue market oversight before and during the holidays, particularly products that are in high demand to ensure they meet specifications and technical standards.The organization said its staff will particularly check on merchandise, including pre-packaged products in sweet shops, weights and scales used in commercial stores as well as children's toys, cosmetics, clothing, and other items as well as brands.The JSMO will also continue sudden and periodic visits to gas distribution centers, vehicles and fuel stations and tanks to check on meters and fuel quality.It also said its staff will continue to work 24 hours a day at border crossings and customs centers throughout the Eid holiday.