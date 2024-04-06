DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi Dies After Brief Illness

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi, who represented Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi constituency, died on Saturday following a brief illness.

Pugazhenthi, 71, party's Villupuram south district secretary, passed away at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) in Mundiyambakkam while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by his wife, son and three daughters.

The DMK leader was admitted to the GVMCH a few days ago after he complained of health-related issues.

He was discharged on Friday and attended a public meeting addressed by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at Vikravandi.

However, his health condition worsened on Friday night, after which he was rushed to the hospital where he breathed his last on Saturday.

Pugazhenthi was a native of Athiyur Thiruvadi near Sankarapuram. He started his political career in 1973, and served in various positions in the DMK's Villupuram district unit.

He lost the 2019 by-election to the Vikravandi assembly constituency to AIADMK's Muthamizhselvan by a margin of 44,924 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, however, he wrested the seat from the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin condoled the death of Pugazhenrhi. In a statement, he expressed shock and pain over the MLA's death.

Stalin said, "Despite his health issues, he had come to participate in my election campaign meeting on Friday and complained of dizziness after which he was taken to the hospital. I had spoken to the doctors and asked them to take care of his health. We were hoping that he would recover and come back. But the news of his death has caused deep grief."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that Pugazhenthi joined the DMK in 1973 as a branch secretary and started his political journey. He further said that due to his hard work, he became a district secretary and a legislator.

The DMK president said that Pugazhenthi's demise was a great loss not only to the people of Vikravandi constituency and Villupuram district, but also for the DMK.

"It is an irrevocable loss," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the late MLA's family and friends as well as party cadres.