Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Udupi BJP Candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary Summoned For Alleged Code Of Conduct Breach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kota Srinivas Poojary, the BJP candidate in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, has been served with a court summons over accusations of violating the Election Code of Conduct. Alongside Poojary, MLA Suresh Shetty and party leader Lalaji R. Mendon have also received a summons from the Special Court of People's Representatives.

The summons comes following a complaint lodged by election officials, alleging that on March 30th, Poojary held a campaign meeting within the premises of a private college in Katapadi without obtaining prior permission from the election authorities.

The court has directed Poojary and the other summoned individuals to appear before it on May 27th to provide explanations regarding the alleged violation.

It has been observed that Udupi and Dakshina Kannada (D.K.) district candidates from both Congress and BJP parties are reaching out to voters who are based in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Sangli due to their employment there. Despite residing in these metros for years, many individuals' voting rights remain registered in their hometowns.

As a consequence, it has become customary for candidates to visit these urban areas during elections, urging the local populace to cast their votes in their favour. This trend is particularly prevalent during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, as every vote is deemed crucial, given the fierce competition between Congress and BJP in both Udupi and D.K. constituencies.

In light of this, on March 6th, BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary and D.K. Brijesh Chowta, along with MLAs from both districts, are scheduled to travel to Bengaluru to participate in the Coastal Congress program. Additionally, they will visit Mumbai on March 7th to garner support from the coastal community residing there.