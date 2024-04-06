Air India Welcomes Over 5,700 New Staff In 2023-24

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

In a significant move towards revitalizing its operations, Air India has embarked on an ambitious journey, hiring over 5,700 employees in the financial year ending March 31. This hiring spree is part of the airline's five-year transformation plan, Vihaan, aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency and market presence. Among the new recruits are more than 3,800 flying crew members, highlighting the airline's focus on expanding its flight operations.



Furthering its expansion strategy, Air India introduced 16 new routes in the last financial year, with a notable emphasis on international destinations, accounting for 11 of these new routes. The fleet expansion saw the addition of four A320 neos, 14 A321 neos, eight B777s, and three A350s, significantly boosting the carrier's capacity to serve a wider network of routes.



Air India's CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, shared insights into the airline's progress in a message to staff. He announced the onboarding of the first batch of cadet pilots, who are set to begin ground training with partner flying schools in the US later this month. Wilson also celebrated a milestone in cabin crew training, marking the release-to-service of Air India's 4,000th new crew member since the airline's privatization.



The recruitment drive aligns with the objectives outlined in the Vihaan plan. According to internal communications, Air India bolstered its workforce by hiring over 3,800 flying staff and more than 1,950 non-flying personnel during 2023-24. This strategic staffing initiative is crucial for supporting the airline's operational and service delivery goals.





On April 1, Air India transitioned to a new Revenue Accounting System, as part of its efforts to streamline operations and enhance financial management. Wilson highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Finance and HR departments in compiling data that will influence decisions on increments. He assured that once the necessary processes of counting, reporting, auditing, and board approvals are concluded, updates will be shared with staff and changes will be implemented from April 1.



The airline has also been actively engaged in its annual appraisal cycle for staff, underscoring its commitment to recognizing and rewarding employee performance as part of its broader transformation agenda.

This comprehensive approach to revamping its operations through strategic hiring, route expansion, fleet enhancement, and operational improvements underscores Air India's determination to reclaim its position as a leading player in the aviation industry. With these initiatives underway, Air India is poised for a new phase of growth and service excellence.

