Twine Restaurant Appoints Mevish Appadoo As Head Chef And Maya Ghanem As Restaurant Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bringing a wealth of experience in the F&B industry to their roles, Maya and Chef Mevish are set to lead Twine into a new era of culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences.



Dubai, UAE (April 2024): Twine, the renowned dining destination located in Dubai World Trade Centre Dubai, is pleased to announce the latest additions to its team. Namely, Maya Ghanem has been appointed as Restaurant Manager, while Mevish Appadoo has taken the position of Head Chef. Inspired by the cultures and stories of Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and beyond, Twine reimagines Mediterranean cuisine by adding a creative twist, and with Maya and Chef Mevish joining its team, the restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience for all discerning diners. Maya Ghanem, Twine's Restaurant Manager since late 2023, brings over 14 years of experience in the F&B industry to her role. With a diverse portfolio spanning a myriad of successful projects in Lebanon, Maya has developed her own perspective on the industry. Having received 2nd Year BA in Marketing and Advertising from the American University of Culture and Education, Maya has built a solid foundation in strategic marketing, which has helped her further excel in her food and beverage endeavours.

Initially starting her career as a waitress, Maya has continuously ascended the ranks to become one of Lebanon's leading F&B consultants, managing successful projects for various F&B and hospitality brands and collaborating with award-winning chefs. Her experience extends internationally, having served as the Assistant Operations Manager at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai before joining Twine. In every role she has undertaken, her contributions to design, ambience, concept development, culinary excellence, and service speak volumes about her impact.

The Head Chef, Mevish Appadoo, is the culinary artisan elevating Twine's Mediterranean tale. Originally hailing from Mauritius, a picturesque island in the Indian Ocean, Chef Mevish brings a rich tapestry of influences and 13 years of experience to the Twine kitchen. After graduating from the French-based school Ecole Hôtelière Sir Gaëtan Duval in Mauritius, Chef Mevish's culinary voyage began with an 8-year stint at various heritage resorts in Mauritius, mastering a range of cuisines including European, Indian, and Italian.

Over the years, Chef Mevish has developed his skills and creative sense in culinary arts, working in prestigious establishments and under the guidance of Michelin-starred chefs in his home country and the UAE. Prior to his current role, he held the position of Acting Head Chef at Go Han (RIKAS GROUP) in Emirates Tower Dubai, where his exceptional talents helped the restaurant earn the title of“Favourite Japanese Restaurant” at the What's On Awards in 2022 and the Gault&Millau Award in 2022 and 2023.

Twine is pleased to welcome Maya and Chef Mevish, whose collective experience and passion for excellence will take Twine's dining experience to new heights. With their unique perspective and expertise in Mediterranean cuisine, they perfectly align with Twine's commitment to creating exceptional experiences that transport diners to the Med with every dish.