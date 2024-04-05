               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Would Be Insane To Go It Alone On Trade And Industry


4/5/2024 7:04:56 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The paradigm shift in US economic policy began during the 2016 presidential election campaign. It was in that campaign that the candidates of both parties agreed on scrapping the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The TPP was a proposed free trade deal between the US and a bunch of friendly Asian countries that was intended to create a regional trade bloc as a counterweight to China.

Both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders came out against the TPP early on, and Hillary Clinton was eventually
pressured into rejecting it
as well. When Trump won the election, canceling the TPP was
one of the very first things he did , and Bernie Sanders
praised him for it wholeheartedly .

That was a pivotal moment in US economic history. Although some opponents pointed to specific problems with the TPP - for example, its intellectual property provisions - neither Trump nor Sanders was thinking much about those specific issues. Instead, as both Trump and Sanders made clear, the cancelation of the TPP was due to the idea that free trade hurts American workers.

Which is not entirely wrong. As we discovered in the 2000s with
the China Shock , free trade can
hurt American workers, quite badly. Without the China Shock and the devastation of the US manufacturing workforce in the 2000s, I doubt that the groundswell of anger against the TPP would have been so powerful, or so bipartisan.

The China Shock is pretty clearly what killed the elite consensus in favor of free trade, at least within the economics profession.

As I wrote many times back when I was at Bloomberg , the TPP was absolutely the wrong target for the backlash. The intellectual property provisions were bad , but these provisions could have been removed from the deal - and indeed, they were removed from the dea , immediately after the US withdrew.

The fact that they were removed didn't matter; the US showed zero interest in rejoining the modified deal because opposition to the TPP had never really been about IP in the first place.

The main concern was about labor, but this concern was misplaced. The key TPP signatories were developed countries - Japan, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand - with high wages, strong unions, and high environmental standards.

Trading with countries like that doesn't present a competitive threat to American workers. And the two low-wage countries in the deal, Indonesia and Vietnam, were much smaller than China and had zero chance of causing anything resembling the China Shock of the 2000s.

The same economists who showed that the China Shock devastated American workers also found that this was the only time in modern history that a trade shock had had that effect. Trade usually isn't a big danger to American workers; China was simply unique in its size and its willingness and ability to pull out all the stops to take manufacturing market share away from other countries.

The TPP would have had two big benefits. The first is diplomatic. Vietnam and Indonesia are key“swing states” in the contest for influence between the US-Japan bloc and China, and binding them more closely to the US economy would have helped keep them out of China's orbit.

The second benefit would have been the opportunity for friendshoring - everything we produce in Vietnam or Indonesia instead of China
weakens China's dominance
of global manufacturing.

I raised these concerns repeatedly, as did many other commentators. But the US was in the mood to push back against free trade in 2016, and the TPP happened to be the trade deal that was on the table at the time, so it took the brunt of the backlash.

And because of
cognitive dissonance , it's very hard for most Americans to now look back and realize that this was a mistake - withdrawing from TPP was a bipartisan, collective decision, so we have to tell ourselves that we must have had a good reason for doing it.

But now, eight years after the death of TPP, we have an opportunity not to repeat our mistake. The Biden administration has shown some encouraging signs that it understands the importance of trading with our allies.

Biden
lifted Trump's pointless tariffs on Japanese steel , and
gave the EU an exemption
from similar tariffs. When South Korea complained that Biden's Inflation Reduction Act put its electric vehicles at a disadvantage, administration officials made regulatory changes to solve the issue, and
the dispute was patched up .

Most importantly, Biden has created something called the
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) . The agreement - which includes all of our major Asian allies, as well as all of the region's key“swing states” - covers various areas of cooperation like climate change and corruption.

