Bios Of 4 Th Constituency Winners Of National Assembly '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Profiles of the 10 winners from the 4th constituency:

1-Shuaib Shabab Al-Muwaizri. Born in 1959. Holds a diploma in police academy. A former colonel in the Ministry of Interior. Former Member of the National Assembly (2009 - annulled 2012 - 2016 - 2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

2-Anwar Arrak Al-Dhaferi: Born in 1984. Holds a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. President of the General Union of Students and Trainees of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training between 2005 and 2006.

General coordinator of the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement. He worked as a journalist in the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai

3-Obaid Mohammad Al-Mutairi: Born in 1971, Doctorate in Law, Faculty Member in Law College at Kuwait University, former Member of Parliament in 2012-2020.

4-Mohammad Awadh Al-Ruqaib. Born in 1981. He holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting. Former executive in Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB). Former member of the Municipal Council. Member of the 2023 National Assembly.

5- Mubarak Hmoud Al-Tasha: Holds PhD in private law compared to Islamic law. Legal advisor to the Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf. Teacher of personal status law at Kuwait University. Teacher of civil law at the Commercial Institute. Member of the annulled 2022 National Assembly and in 2023.

6- Bader Sayyar Al-Shammari: Born in 1973. Retired Major General from the Ministry of Interior. Formerly Director of Jahra Immigration. Member of the 2023 National Assembly.

7- Saad Ali Al-Rashidi. Born in 1965. Holds a high school diploma. Worked in the Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2008 - 2009 - annulled 2012 - 2013 - 2016 - 2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

8- Fayez Ghanem Al-Jamhour. Born in 1971. Holds a Bachlor's degree in Sharia. Former executive at Ministry of Public Works. Former MP in the 2020 National Assembly and in 2023.

9- Mubarak Haif Al-Hajraf. Born in 1970. Holds a Master's degree in law and a diploma in private law. Member of the National Assembly (2016 - 2020 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.

10 - Mohammad Hayef Al-Mutairi. Born in 1964. Holds a BA in Islamic Studies. Imam and preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. Member of the National Assembly (2008 - 2009 - 2012 - 2016 - annulled 2022) and in 2023.