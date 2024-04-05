IIIT Bangalore's New Multi-Cloud Certification To Help Non-Techies Ace Devops

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, April 5 (IANS) The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) on Friday announced the expansion of its academic portfolio with the launch of an Executive Post-Graduate Certificate programme in Cloud and DevOps for non-techies.

The eight-month online course, powered by edtech and upskilling platform upGrad offers in-depth coverage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including concepts tested in AWS and Azure exams.

It also includes extensive hands-on training, and understanding of GenAI to improve workflows.

"DevOps serves as a distinct approach to enterprise software development, emphasising the necessity of cooperation, automation, and communication between software developers and IT operations teams. IIIT-B with its expertise in cloud development and DevOps has developed this comprehensive programme to meet future demands, thereby enabling the nation to build skills and expertise in this very important technical area," said Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore, in a statement.

The course includes more than 50 live training sessions, which will impart core DevOps skills such as continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), containerisation (Docker, Kubernetes), and infrastructure as code (IaC).

The learners will also learn to design scalable microservices architectures, implement robust monitoring and logging, and utilise AI tools for code analysis, security enhancement, and process automation.

In addition, hands-on training in preparation for the AWS Academy Cloud Foundations, Azure Fundamentals, and AZ-104 certification exams will boost learning.

"The launch of this programme is a direct response to the surging demand for DevOps and Cloud computing that we've been observing. In the last one year, we've seen nearly 1.4 lakh learners sign up for our free Tech & Data courses, and hence, this programme with IIIT-B will strike the right chord with tech and even non-tech enthusiasts," said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, and MD, upGrad.

The enrolments for the programme are set to commence its first cohort on June 30.