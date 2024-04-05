               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
No Russian Warships Deployed Off Crimea Coast


4/5/2024 2:07:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No Russian warships have been spotted in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of 7:00 on Friday, April 5.

That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform saw.

In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

Read also: Russians moving military hardware from Crimea to mainland Kherson region amid heavy losses – guerillas

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said the Russian Navy is trying to protect its warships from Ukrainian naval drone attacks by hiding them in a bay, blocking the large part of the entrance by sunken barges.

