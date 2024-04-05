No Russian Warships Deployed Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No Russian warships have been spotted in the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of 7:00 on Friday, April 5.
That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform saw.
In the Mediterranean, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to eight missiles. Read also:
Russians moving military hardware from Crimea
to mainland Kherson region amid heavy losses – guerillas
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said the Russian Navy is trying to protect its warships from Ukrainian naval drone attacks by hiding them in a bay, blocking the large part of the entrance by sunken barges.
This is an illustrative photo
MENAFN05042024000193011044ID1108062093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.