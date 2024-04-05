Prime Minister Receives Call From Yemeni Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a telephone call from Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen HE Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance and support it, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's full support for mediation efforts aiming to resolve the Yemeni crisis through negotiations between Yemenis based on the outcomes of the national dialogue, the GCC initiative, as well as UN Security Council resolutions on the matter, particularly resolution 2216.

His Excellency also stressed the State of Qatar's permanent support for Yemen, and for its people until they realize their aspirations for security, stability, and development.