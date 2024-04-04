(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The 7th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) launch with enhanced categories ahead of anticipated return to Melbourne THE GOLD STANDARD OF REAL ESTATE WILL BE CELEBRATED AGAIN IN AUSTRALIA, WITH MUST-HAVE PRIZES FOR ESG CHAMPIONS AND EXCEPTIONAL DEVELOPERS NATIONWIDE



SYDNEY, AU, Apr 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With fresh leadership and greater support from local developers, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) programme has officially opened with an enhanced roster of categories for its 2024 edition.

The black-tie dinner and presentation ceremony of the 7th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) are now set for Friday, 11 October 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne. They mark the second occurrence of the gala celebration on Australian soil, following its historic 2023 edition also held in the Victorian capital.



Entry submissions are accepted online until 2 August 2024 via: AsiaPropertyAwards. From left to right: JOSH CHYE, Partner, Tax Consulting, HLB Mann Judd, the Awards Official Supervisor; JULES KAY, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events; TRAVIS SU, Managing Partner, Skyland; IVAN LAM, Head of International Business, Charter Keck Cramer, Chairperson of the Judges; and; LUI VIOLANTI, Regional Manager, Western Australia, Inhabit Group, Vice Chairperson of the Judges

JULES KAY, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events

TRAVIS SU, Managing Partner, Skyland, Winner of Best Luxury Boutique Developer 2023

IVAN LAM, Head of International Business, Charter Keck Cramer, Chairperson of the Judges

Submissions from the industry and the public are now accepted via

asiapropertyawards/nominations until 2 August 2024.

New details on the awards, collectively known as the Gold Standard of real estate, were announced today during the“Connect with Southeast Asia” event at the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.

Key dates for the 2024 edition:

2 August 2024 – Entries close

12 August - 9 September 2024 – Site Inspections

10 September 2024 – Final Judging

11 October 2024 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Melbourne, Australia

13 December 2024 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

A wide net of recognition

The 2024 awards for Australia comprise 102 categories, casting a wide net of recognition over outstanding real estate enterprises, developments, and designs throughout the continent. Categories cover the finest developers and projects not only in New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria but also in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.

New categories include the never-before-presented ESG awards, recognising companies that advocate for and excel in sustainable design, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and social impact. Other new categories stand to honour outstanding condominium and housing developments for investment, as well as nature-integrated developments and even sales galleries.

New chairperson, supporting association

An independent panel of expert judges fairly and transparently determines the shortlist of nominees and list of winners. The judging panel conducts its duties this year under a new chairperson: Ivan Lam, head of international business, Charter Keck Cramer.

Mr. Lam succeeds Lui Violanti, regional manager, Western Australia, Inhabit Group, who remains on the programme as vice-chairperson of the judging panel.

Mr. Lam said:“It's evident that Australia remains a top choice for property seekers from all over Asia-Pacific. The return of buyers, from families of international students to investors looking for great returns, underscores Australia's importance on the global stage. As we appreciate the investment shifts and trends that move this property market, we are thrilled to recognise and reward the developers at the forefront of this transformation, creating spaces that resonate with property seekers at home and abroad.”

This year, the awards programme has added the Australian Property Developers Association as supporting association, joining such esteemed organisations as Australia Malaysia Business Council Victoria and Melbourne Chinatown Association in celebrating the Gold Standard of real estate.

The entire selection process is made credible and impartial under the supervision of Josh Chye, partner, tax consulting, HLB Mann Judd.

Strengthened appeal

The latest edition of the awards launches as Australia recovers and strengthens its appeal to overseas property buyers, according to Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine.

Record sale prices have been reported around the country, from award-winning waterfront residences to large estates and apartment units, while institutional investors and international students have resumed exploring new opportunities nationwide.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "As we enter our seventh year of celebrating success in the country's real estate sector, Australia's appeal to property seekers from Asia remains strong. Amid global uncertainties, Australia offers a well-regulated environment, attracting international investors as a haven of stability and opportunity. From the picturesque waterfronts of Gold Coast to the multicultural cities of tomorrow in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia offers some of the finest lifestyle value propositions in the world. The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards amplify this message, providing a platform to showcase Australia's best real estate to the rest of Asia-Pacific.”

Joining Mr. Kay at the launch event was Travis Su, managing partner of Skyland Group, winner of the Best Luxury Boutique Developer title at the 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) 2023.

Skyland Group and other major winners of the 2023 awards went on to compete with their peers across Asia-Pacific at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Developers from Australia received five regional wins at the event known as the culmination of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) are part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 19th year in 2024. The series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, with exclusive gala dinners and ceremonies that represent the most anticipated property events of the year.



Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the 7th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) are made possible by supporting associations Australia Malaysia Business Council Victoria, Australian Property Developers Association, and Melbourne Chinatown Association; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Good Talent Media; media partners Australian Property Investor Magazine, Australian Property Journal, Marketing In Asia, com, The Property Tribune, and Your Investment Property Magazine; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards .

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.



In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2024.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1â€ ̄PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 34 million property seekers2â€ ̄to connect with almost 55,000 agentsâ€ ̄monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.8 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.



was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance ; home services platform,Sendhelper ; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense , ValueNet ,

Awards , events and publications across Asia.



For more information, please visit:

PropertyGuruGroup ; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on Similar-Web data between July 2023 and December 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2023 and December 2023.

(3) Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: ...



Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: ...

Sales & Nominations:

Watcharaphon Chaisuk (Jeff), Solutions Manager

M: +66 95 797 0595

E: ...

Monika Singh, Solutions Manager

M: +66 87 677 4812

E: ...