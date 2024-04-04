(MENAFN- The Conversation) Deliver best practice digital service solutions and content for students, overseeing the student experience via our digital tools and platforms.

Job no: 0062117

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Student and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 7 – $102,338 - $110,780 p.a. plus 17% super



Create dynamic and engaging reporting for various audiences.

Use your analytical skills to deliver business insights into the student experience. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

Exciting opportunity to join a small dedicated digital team within the Careers and Employability area, in Student and Scholarly Services. As part of the team, in this new role, you will deliver best practice data insights to inform high-quality digital service solutions and content for students. The team also manages the reporting and analysis of student engagement and career readiness data, captured through a compulsory Career Census at enrolment.

As the Data and Reporting Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing and interpreting complex data sets using tools such as Power BI and Excel. You will also be responsible for establishing best practice evaluation design and data capture for the careers service. You will work closely with our University Decision Support teams and external vendors to design innovative data visualisation and reporting to our stakeholders and Careers service practitioners.

Your responsibilities will include:



Coordinating the collection, analysis and reporting of the Career Census

Managing the collection, analysis and reporting of Career Service engagement data

Developing procedures and work practices for effective data handling and management, ensuring conformity with university and regulatory standards

Creating engaging insights reports for stakeholders to support effective service delivery Overseeing the evaluation design of service delivery

Who we are looking for

We're looking for someone with outstanding written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to synthesise information and communicate insights for a variety of audiences. You will also demonstrate strong organisational and project management skills with the ability to plan, prioritise, and evaluate projects with competing deadlines.

You will also have:



A Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Data Science, Information Systems, or a related discipline and/or equivalent mix of education and relevant experience.

Experience in the collection, analysis and interpretation of complex data sets. Advanced Excel and data modelling skills.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services (SASS) provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff.

The Careers & Employability (C&E) team within SASS delivers services and programs to enable students to make the successful transition from study to professional life. The careers service delivers content and programs via a range of digital platforms, including the University's learning management system Canvas and other third-party providers, Chronus, Simplicity, VMock, Abintegro, all of which are supported by the C&E Digital Services team. The Data and Reporting Analyst reports to the Digital Service Coordinator, Careers & Employability.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.