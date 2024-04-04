(MENAFN- The Conversation) Audience Development Coordinator (maternity cover) - The Conversation UK

Location: London / Remote working

Salary: £30k-£34k DOE

Full-Time

Start Date: May 2024

The Conversation UK is looking for maternity cover for the vital role of Audience Development Coordinator at an exciting time of change within the organisation.

An online news magazine written by academics but edited by journalists for a general audience, The Conversation UK has for the past ten years brought expert voices into mainstream debate. Now as developments in social media and AI alter the online publishing landscape, we're looking to substantially grow our loyal readership with a greater focus on key audiences.

The Audience Development Coordinator (maternity cover) will aid senior editors by providing the data-driven insights needed to develop content that attracts new readers and keeps them coming back for more, all while meeting our charitable goals of democratising knowledge and using evidence to raise the quality of public debate. They will also play a key role in shaping our newsletter and social media strategies, as well as producing highly engaging social content across a range of platforms.

This is a broad and varied role that on any day might involve, for example, advising senior editors how to measure the success of an editorial project, producing promotional content for a new podcast, building and scheduling a newsletter campaign, producing a report using Google Analytics 4, running a small workshop with editors to help them identify what content might work best for a specific audience, liaising with a new social media platform and then working with colleagues internationally to develop a strategy for use of that platform.

We want someone who can:



Deliver high-quality written and design content suitable for a range of social media, email newsletters and on-site promotions, and deliver that content using relevant applications.

Understand how audience segmentation and user needs can help produce more effective, efficient content and marketing.

Systematically develop and trial new ideas for products and promotions, and scale them up to deliver regularly, using new tools and applications where necessary.

Produce useful reports using analytics tools such as GA4 and SmartOcto, and turn data into actionable recommendations for editorial staff.

Present to and train staff to persuade them to adopt new ways of working.

Build good relationships with editorial, technical and senior staff, internally and externally. You won't need to have done everything as listed, but you will need to demonstrate an aptitude and a willingness to learn new skills.

Our HQ is based in London but you don't have to be – the role will include remote working. We value diversity, and are keen to receive applications from people from ethnically diverse and under-represented backgrounds.

To apply, please send your CV and a covering letter outlining experiences that demonstrate you have the necessary skills to take on this role. Please note, you will not be considered for this role if you do not submit a cover letter. Please send your application to [email protected] .

Applicants must be eligible to work in the UK.