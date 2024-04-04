Post-Pandemic Landscape Catalyzes Growth Of Ghost Kitchens In Foodservice Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghost Kitchens in the Post-Pandemic Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Emerging Dynamics in Foodservice

In a comprehensive analysis of the foodservice sector's evolution, a recent report reveals significant insights into the escalating prevalence of ghost kitchens in the post-pandemic period. The study leverages data from global consumer surveys conducted in Q1 2023 and Q4 2022 to shed light on the shifting consumer preferences influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer Behavior and Delivery Services

The report indicates that the pandemic has drastically altered the landscape of foodservice, with a marked increase in delivery-only models such as ghost kitchens. These innovative setups, where multiple virtual restaurants operate from a single kitchen space, are experiencing an upsurge, particularly in North America and Asia. The consumer trend highlights a pivot towards convenience and the growing acceptance of delivery as an essential component of modern dining experiences.

Insights on Urban Consumer Trends

Urban consumers, despite the shift to more frequent remote working scenarios, continue to seek fast and convenient meal solutions. This presents a unique opportunity for ghost kitchens, which cater to time-pressed customers. Aligning with the demands of younger consumer groups, who have shown a tendency to spend considerably on delivery services despite inflationary pressures, can yield substantial benefits for foodservice providers.

Implications for Foodservice Providers

The publication serves as a strategic guide for foodservice businesses looking to navigate the post-pandemic market. It stresses the importance of understanding the growth trajectory of ghost kitchens and the competitive landscape. With nuanced consumer insights, firms can make informed decisions to optimize their offerings and capitalize on delivery-only models' burgeoning growth prospects.

This examination of the post-pandemic era underscores a fundamental shift in how consumers interact with foodservice providers, highlighting convenience, flexibility, and digital integration as keystones of future success.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Trends Deep Dive

Trends in Action

Take-Outs Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



NextBite

MrBeast

Rebel Foods

Franklin Junction

Dine Brands

Chipotle

Wendy's

Oomi Kitchen

KLC Virtual Restaurants Clone

