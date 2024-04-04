Conifer Announces Commercial Lines Capacity Partnership With Accelerant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer”) today announced commencement of a capacity relationship with Accelerant, a data-driven risk exchange, connecting underwriters of specialty insurance risk with risk capital providers. Accelerant holds a financial strength rating of“A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.



By leveraging Accelerant's Risk Exchange, including its analytics platform, Conifer aims to improve risk assessment, thereby enhancing its underwriting process to deliver tailored specialty insurance products to its niche commercial clients.

Management Comments

"We are excited to join forces with Accelerant to expand our capacity and better serve the needs of our commercial clients,” said Nick Petcoff, CEO of Conifer. "Our engagement with Accelerant's Risk Exchange underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration in delivering unparalleled value to our customers by driving sustainable growth."

Matt Sternberg, COO of Accelerant's Risk Exchange, stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Conifer and support their mission to provide specialty coverage options to their niche commercial customers. Our data analytics combined with Conifer's industry expertise creates a powerful synergy that will drive innovation and unlock new opportunities in the specialty commercial insurance market."

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer's expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.





