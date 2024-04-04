Futures Higher For Dow After 3 Days Of Losses

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Try to Keep Upward Momentum
U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its third straight losing session.
Futures for the 30-stock index gained 95 points, or 0.2%, to 39,577.
Futures for the S&P 500 added 16.25 points, or 0.3%, to 5,282.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 77 points, or 0.4%, to 18,450.25.
Levi Strauss saw shares jump 8% after it topped first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines and lifted its full-year profit guidance.
Wayfair rose nearly 5% following an Evercore ISI upgrade to outperform from in line.
Investors' fears that the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher longer have weighed on stocks this week.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that policymakers will need more proof that inflation is moving toward the central bank's 2% guideline before rates can come down. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also told reporters he thinks just one cut might be in the cards.
On the economic front, investors will be looking to initial jobless claims numbers for the week ending March 30. The U.S. trade deficit as of February will also be released Thursday morning. All eyes are on Friday for the release of March's nonfarm payrolls.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed for holiday.
Oil prices faded 10 cents to $85.33 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $9.70 to $2,305.30 U.S. an ounce.
