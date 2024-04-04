Cigna Healthcare Organizes Health Checks For Hundreds Of Workers.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Hundreds of workers receive health checkups and advice on health insurance and safety. Cigna Healthcare offers a generous Essential Benefits Plans for blue and pink collared workers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 April 2024:

Cigna Healthcare, the leading global health services company, has announced that it organized a series of health checks and information sessions to support manual and low-paid workers in the UAE. The sessions supported hundreds of blue and pink collared workers in understanding their health insurance benefits, rights, and the importance of health check-ups and health and safety in the workplace.

In collaboration with LVL Wellbeing, a prominent workplace well-being platform, Cigna Healthcare spearheaded a comprehensive health initiative, conducting wellness checkups for over 200 participants working in construction, manufacturing, and maintenance across Dubai. The sessions included stress assessments and comprehensive health evaluations.

Additionally, Cigna Healthcare organized a dedicated session for blue-collar workers, particularly from the mechanics sector. This session prioritized the health needs of these essential workers, offering health screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Partnering with primary healthcare provider Right Health, Cigna facilitated discussions on workplace safety concerning hazards like welding fumes and lead dust, ensuring workers are equipped with the knowledge to stay safe and healthy on the job. Both events were supported by the Community Development Authority and SmartLife, a non-governmental organization that works with working communities in the UAE.

From next year, the provision of health insurance for all workers in the UAE will be made mandatory. Currently, only Dubai and Abu Dhabi have mandatory health insurance regulation for all employees. Cigna Healthcare offers an Essential Benefits Plan (EBP) to provide health insurance solutions to clients across a broad spectrum – including those employers operating in industries with employees in lower salary bands. Cigna Healthcare holds a Participating Insurer license from the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation (DHIC), enabling it to provide insurance, further solidifying its commitment to providing inclusive and quality coverage.

Leah Cotterill, the Chief Distribution Officer for Cigna Healthcare Middle East, said, 'These events were more than just health checkups. They were about connecting, sharing knowledge, and reinforcing that we're all in this together. They underscore our mission to enhance the health and vitality of the people we serve, helping them create a better future and achieve their physical, mental, financial, or social health goals. It's about more than just healthcare; it's about building a community of support and compassion.'

With over 60 years of global experience and over 20 years of experience in the Middle East, Cigna Healthcare insurance plans are carefully designed to deliver quality and affordable healthcare solutions to meet the needs of our customers. Cigna offers both health and wellness services to individuals, businesses, and government entities in the region and across the globe