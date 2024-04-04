Norway Cigarettes Market Assessment And Forecasts To 2027: Poland Exports Highest Number Of Cigarettes To Norway

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Norwegian cigarettes category is expected to register a positive value CAGR over 2022-27. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands are the top three companies in the Norway cigarettes category.

Key Highlights



Per capita consumption of cigarettes was lower in Norway than both the global and regional levels in 2022

Imports of cigarettes in Norway registered a significant decrease in 2022

Poland exports highest number of cigarettes to Norway

Convenience Stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category British American Tobacco Limited was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Report Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cigarettes category in Norway, as part of the publisher's global coverage of the category. It includes analysis on the following:



Market Context: The report provides comparative analysis of the value shares of Norway in the Western Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Norway is also compared with the Western Europe and global levels.

Market Size and Structure: The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides analysis for cigarettes by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under cigarettes category for the period 2017-27.

Production and Trade: It covers production, imports, and exports of the country in the cigarettes category.

Taxation and Prices: It covers taxation and prices in the country and effects in the cigarettes category.

Retail Distribution: It analyzes the leading distribution channels at category level in 2022. The consumer reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, tobacco specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.

Manufacturers and Brands: The report provides analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share.

Smoking Population: The report covers consumption of cigarettes by gender in Norway.

Operating Constraints: The report cover the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in Norway.

Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category.

Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in Norway, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics. Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel and company data is of 2022.

Company Coverage:



British American Tobacco

Philip Morris International

Imperial Brands Japan Tobacco

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Part 1: Introduction

Executive Summary

Part 2: Market Context



Value growth analysis by region PCC and PCE of Norway compared to global and Western Europe markets

Part 3: Market Size and Structure



Market size analysis

Market size analysis - category: cigarettes

Segment analysis : cigarettes Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Part 4: Production and Trade



Production - cigarettes

Imports - cigarettes Exports - cigarettes

Part 5: Taxation and Pricing



Taxation - cigarettes Retail prices - cigarettes

Part 6: Retail Distribution

Channel share analysis - cigarettes

Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands



Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes

Part 8: Smoking Population

Smoking population, by gender

Part 9: Operating Constraints

Part 10: Prospects and Forecasts

Cigarettes growth analysis

Part 11: Macroeconomic Analysis



GDP growth and inflation

Population growth

Labor market trend

Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends

Norway risk index (GCRI) 2022 Norway risk analysis - compared to global and Western Europe markets

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900