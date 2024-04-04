Arab League claims strategic Israeli assault endangers whole Arab world

(MENAFN) An Israeli assault on the Palestinian town of Rafah, positioned in Gaza on the Egyptian border crossing, would be viewed as an assault on pan-Arab national security, the Council of the Arab League has declared, based on statements. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to violate the refugee-jammed town in spite of global condemnation.



The choice came throughout a distinct conference of the 22-country council in Cairo on Wednesday, Al Arabiya stated. The council also announced that “invading Rafah will lead to the collapse of chances for peace and the expansion of the conflict,” the KSA broadcaster restated.



The conference was requested by Palestine to refer to Israel’s “genocide and policies of starvation and displacement,” also its decline to obey by a United Nations Security Council solution requesting that it pauses army missions in Gaza throughout the month of Ramadan. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that he had consented an “operational plan” to violate Rafah, alleging that “there is no victory without entering Rafah and there is no victory without eliminating the Hamas battalions there.”



Netanyahu has pledged since February to transfer troops into Rafah, a very-jammed town positioned in southern Gaza. With a lot of the rest of the territory demolished by Israeli bombardment attacks as well as ground invasions, Rafah is presently home to a valued 1.5 million displaced humans, no less than half of the pre-war population of the territory.

