National Football Team Slips To 71St Place In FIFA Rankings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) -- Jordan's national football team has been placed at 71st position in the most recent world rankings disclosed on Thursday by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), marking a slight decrease from its previous standing at 70th place.Despite this marginal decline, the Nashama maintain a respectable presence within the rankings, securing the 10th position within the Asian region and the 9th place among Arab nations, according to the list.At the top of the global standings, the Argentine national team holds the leading position, followed by France in second place, Belgium in third, England in fourth, and Brazil occupying the fifth spot.