(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry, represented by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has rebuffed claims made by The Washington Post regarding a purported warning from the United States about an imminent terrorist threat targeting the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow. Zakharova categorically dismissed the report as "completely false," challenging the credibility of the alleged alert purportedly received by Russian authorities.



The controversy arose following the tragic terrorist attack on March 22 at the Crocus City concert hall, which resulted in the loss of at least 144 lives, including six children, and left over 500 individuals injured. The attack, characterized as the deadliest on Russian soil in decades, prompted speculation about possible forewarnings that could have potentially prevented or mitigated the tragedy.



The Washington Post, citing unnamed United States officials, reported that Russian authorities had been alerted about a potential threat to the concert hall with a "high degree of specificity" approximately two weeks prior to the attack. This information was said to have been conveyed through a warning issued by the United States Embassy in Moscow to American citizens, advising them to avoid public gatherings, including concerts, for a period of 48 hours due to heightened security concerns.



In response to these allegations, Zakharova denounced the report during a press briefing, asserting that Russia has become accustomed to what she described as "American misinformation." She also pointed to the Western media's history of retracting assertions, highlighting the need for factual evidence from the United States side to substantiate the claims made by The Washington Post.



Zakharova's remarks underscore the ongoing tensions between Russia and the United States, as well as the broader challenges of navigating information warfare and disinformation campaigns in the contemporary media landscape. As the investigation into the terrorist attack continues, the conflicting narratives surrounding pre-attack warnings highlight the complexities of international cooperation and intelligence sharing in combating terrorism.

