Derhachi Community In Kharkiv Region Without Electricity After Night Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The settlements of the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region are temporarily without electricity after a nighttime Russian attack on the region's energy infrastructure.

This was reported on Facebook by the Derhachi City Council, Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of an enemy attack on the energy infrastructure of the region, the settlements of the Derhachi community are temporarily left without electricity," the statement said.

The city council noted that to minimize the load on the system, power engineers had to use emergency power outages. Specialists of Kharkivoblenergo are carrying out emergency repair work.

State Emergency Service shows consequences of Shahed UAV attack on

Power engineers are doing everything possible to fix the problem as soon as possible.

As reported, the Russian Federation attacked the Kharkiv region at night with 20 Shahed-131/136 drones, and Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 of them.