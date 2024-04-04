(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Road-marking Paint Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study provides an in-depth analysis of performance-based and paint-based marking products. It analyzes specific trends in the thermoplastics and cold-plastics subsegments in performance-based markings. Volume and revenue forecasts as well as pricing trends are provided for each segment. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period ends in 2030.
Road markings ensure that vehicles navigate safely and reliably on the road. Road-marking paints are commonly used to mark travel lanes, loading zones, and parking spaces. With incredible improvements in driver-assistance technologies, these paints will play a crucial role in ensuring these systems work effectively.
In the paint-based markings segment, the analysis focuses on water-based, solvent-based, and 2-component epoxy and polyurethane markings. The different chemistries used in these products are also discussed. Competitive structure and market share analysis are provided at the industry level.
The study also identifies the major growth drivers and restraints as well as regional, technology, and regulatory trends. In addition, it examines growth opportunities and offers road-marking paint companies actionable insight to leverage these opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Road-marking Paints Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Takeaways Scope of Analysis Segmentation Segment Overview and Introduction Geographic Scope Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Road-marking Paint Regulations
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Total Road-marking Paints Industry
Forecast Considerations, 2023-2030 Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Average Price Forecast Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Product Type Volume Forecast by Product Type Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type Percent Volume Forecast by Application Volume Forecast Analysis by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region Competitive Environment Key Competitors Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Value Chain and Distribution Analysis Product Matrix
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Performance-based Markings
Segment Characteristics and Overview Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Volume Forecast and Analysis by Chemistry Percent Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast: Americas Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Americas Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Americas Revenue and Volume Forecast: Europe Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Europe Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Europe Revenue and Volume Forecast: APAC Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: APAC Revenue and Volume Forecast: MEASA Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: MEASA Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: MEASA
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Paint-based Markings
Segment Characteristics and Overview Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Volume Forecast and Analysis by Chemistry Percent Volume Forecast by Region Revenue and Volume Forecast: Americas Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Americas Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Americas Revenue and Volume Forecast: Europe Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: Europe Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: Europe Revenue and Volume Forecast: APAC Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: APAC Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: APAC Revenue and Volume Forecast: MEASA Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis: MEASA Volume Forecast and Analysis by Product Type: MEASA
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Retroreflective Profiled Markings Growth Opportunity 2: Environment-friendly Road-marking Paints Growth Opportunity 3: Automated Road-marking Technology
Next Steps
