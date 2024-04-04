Inter Emirates Motors Launches the All-New MG3 With a Suhoor in the UAE, Ushering in a New Era in Hatchback Excellence

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (03 April, 2024), Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the United Arab Emirates, has launched the all-new MG3, further diversifying MG’s highly popular car lineup in the country. Following a high-profile and exclusive Suhoor gathering hosted by IEM, guests received the opportunity to experience the car firsthand. Boasting a striking design, state-of-the-art technology, and delivering impressive performance, the all-new MG3 comes with a 1.5L petrol engine and will be available to customers across the GCC, Lebanon and Iraq from March 2024.

Prices for the new MG3 starts from AED 41,429 (excluding VAT) while the new model also comes with a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer warranty. The new MG3, now in its third generation, is packed with new and innovative features such as a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assistance systems, helping it deliver both style and substance on the road.

The new MG3 is redefining the hatchback experience without sacrificing good looks - from its dynamic front face to its athletic side body, it exudes both agility and style. The model’s exterior features include a leopard-inspired hunting-eye headlamp and light-trailed taillamp, not only enhancing its stylish appearance but also ensuring visibility and safety in all driving conditions. Inside, there is a technologically advanced cockpit, characterised by a sophisticated design theme, a modular layout, and a racing steering wheel, that balances comfort and performance seamlessly.





