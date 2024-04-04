Iran's fishery exports experience significant surge in previous Iranian year

(MENAFN) The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed that Iran's fishery exports surged in the first 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to February 19, 2024. During this period, Iran exported over 186,000 tons of fishery products, amounting to a total value of USD337.7 million. An Iranian news agency reported that these exports marked a notable increase of 6.5 percent in terms of value and 15.3 percent in terms of weight compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



Iran's aquaculture industry has been witnessing significant progress, earning the country recognition for its achievements in the production of various fishery products. According to the head of the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), the country achieved remarkable success by exporting USD600 million worth of fishery products in the Iranian calendar year 1401. Hossein Hosseini highlighted a positive balance of USD520 million in that year and emphasized the potential for further expansion, citing a capacity of up to USD2 billion in exports for Iran's fishery industry.



The growth and development of Iran's aquaculture sector have positioned the country as a model for the region and the world. Recognizing Iran's responsible and central role in the fishing and aquaculture industry, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has praised Iran as a model for other countries in the region. This acknowledgment underscores Iran's significant contributions to the advancement of the fishing and aquaculture sector, solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

