Gold prices rise to historic highs amid prospects of federal interest rate cut

(MENAFN) During Thursday’s trading session, gold prices surged to unprecedented historical levels as Federal Reserve officials confirmed their expectations of reducing interest rates in 2024. This surge was further fueled by anticipation surrounding job data in the United States. Gold settled in instant transactions at USD2,299.28 per ounce, reaching an all-time high of USD2,304.09 earlier in the session. The trend of gold prices reaching record levels has persisted since the previous Thursday, indicating sustained momentum in the market.



US gold futures also saw an increase of 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,318.70. Michael Langford, the chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals, attributed the surge in gold prices to the depreciation of currencies globally against the dollar. This depreciation, influenced by various factors, has led people to view gold as a reliable hedge against the declining value of local currencies. The sentiment of uncertainty surrounding currency fluctuations has bolstered the appeal of gold as a protective asset.



Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, reiterated the need for further discussions and data before considering a reduction in interest rates. Despite market expectations of a rate cut in June, the Fed remains cautious and emphasizes the importance of monitoring economic indicators closely. The upcoming release of the US jobs report for March, scheduled for Friday, and new inflation data next week are anticipated to provide additional insights into the economic landscape.



The confluence of factors, including expectations of Fed policy shifts, economic data releases, and global currency dynamics, continues to drive gold prices to historic highs. Investors closely monitor these developments as they navigate market volatility and seek avenues for wealth preservation and risk management.

