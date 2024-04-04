(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Children's Place, Inc. (“Children's Place” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: PLCE) and certain of its officers.



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Children's Place securities between March 16, 2023 and February 8, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/PLCE .

The Children's Place is a specialty portfolio of children's brands. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells apparel, accessories and footwear, primarily under its proprietary brands:“The Children's Place,”“Gymboree,”“Sugar & Jade,” and“PJ Place.” The Company's retail and wholesale network includes four digital storefronts, more than five hundred stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in sixteen countries through six international franchise partners.

On February 9, 2024, before the market opened, The Children's Place announced its preliminary fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it now expected fourth quarter net sales between $454 million and $456 million, falling short of previously issued guidance. The Company also disclosed that it would expect to incur an adjusted operating loss in the fourth quarter in range of (9.0%) to (8.0%) of net sales, which reflected the impact of“lower than expected merchandise margins resulting from more aggressive promotions in an effort to maximize sales, higher than anticipated split shipments to meet customer e-commerce demand, and increased inventory valuation adjustment.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.25 or 37%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 9, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Children's Place failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that the Company was engaged in aggressive promotions;

(2) that, as a result, the Company's inventory values were overstated;

(3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have an adverse impact on fiscal 2023 financial results; and

(4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Children's Place you have until April 29, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Investors are represented in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

Attorney advertising.

