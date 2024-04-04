Die-Hard Fan Of PM Modi Reaches Jamui To Serve Him Cup Of Tea

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 4 (IANS) A die-hard fan of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, reached the rally venue in Bihar's Jamui District to serve him a cup of tea on Thursday.
PM Modi addressed a massive rally in Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday afternoon where people had gathered in large numbers.
In the crowd was also Ashok Kumar Sahani, a tea seller of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who had reached Jamui on Thursday morning with the hope of serving the Prime Minister a cup of tea.
He also had a photo of PM Modi painted on his body.
“I wanted to meet my lord (PM Narendra Modi) and serve him tea. I have been to the rallies of PM Narendra Modi at several places like Kanpur, Varanasi, Jharkhand, Bettiah, Motihari, Delhi and other cities in the last seven years to meet him. I came to Jamui today with the hope of meeting the Prime Minister and serving him a cup of tea. I have not been successful in my efforts so far but I will keep trying,” Sahani said.
