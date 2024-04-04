Pipe & Pipe Fittings Market To Reach USD 448.1 Billion By 2032 - Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PVC pipes to garner attention in the residential and commercial sectors.

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pipe & Pipe Fittings Market size was valued at USD 331.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 448.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The significant increase in the worldwide construction and development activity is crucial for the industry development. Furthermore, increasing oil & gas projects worldwide and new construction activities contribute to the demand for pipes and pipe fittings. Countries like Russia, Brazil, Norway, the U.S., and India have planned oil & gas projects to increase oil production for domestic consumption and exports.

The demand for residential and non-residential buildings is increasing owing to the ever-rising population, and growth in the rate of urbanization globally presents growth opportunities to prominent players. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in January 2024, the total residential construction spending amounted to around USD 63.57 billion. Similarly, around 600 million people are anticipated to reside in urban areas by 2030 in India. This will likely generate a substantial need for living, as reported by Invest India. Hence, to suffice the needs of the growing population, pipe & pipe fittings are expected to pivot in the following years.

Segmentation Overview:

The global pipe and pipe fittings market has been segmented into type, material, application, vertical, and region . Based on vertical, the market is categorized into sewerage, water supply, plumbing, borewell, and others. The water supply segment held a significant market share in 2023 owing to the high need for clean water distribution networks.

Pipe & Pipe Fittings Market Report Highlights:

The global pipe & pipe fittings market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032.

The increasing oil drilling activities, improving water irrigation and distribution systems, renovation of existing public infrastructure, and rising waste treatment activities are major factors driving the demand for pipes and pipe fittings.

Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the pipe and pipe fittings market due to its large consumer base and demand stemming from construction, oil and gas production and supply, telecommunications, agriculture, and waste and water treatment.

Some prominent players in the pipe & pipe fittings market report include Arcelor Mittal, Baosteel Group Corporation, Kohler Company, Nippon Steel, Tenaris SA, Aliaxis, Jacquar Corporation, JFE Holdings Incorporated, Jindal Pipes Ltd., Tianjin Pipe Group Corporation, Kinnari Steel Corp., Salzgitter AG, and Chelpipe Group.

Pipe & Pipe Fittings Market Segmentation:

By Type: Pipes, Elbow, Reducer, Tee Type, Cross Type, Coupling, and Others

By Material: Metal, Plastic, Concrete and Others

By Application: Sewerage, Water Supply, Plumbing, Borewell and Others

By Vertical: Chemical & Petrochemical, Residential, Commercial, Transportation, Municipal, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

