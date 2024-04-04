MSI Expands Laptop Retail Presence In India: Set To Launch Multiple Experiential Stores And Service Centres

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 3rd, 2024 - MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops has announced the opening of multiple exclusive experiential brand stores across India in 2024. The brand has been focusing on expanding its retail footprint in the country and opened 10 new experiential stores in key cities including Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Ludhiana in 2023. Continuing this momentum, MSI plans to open nine more experiential stores in 2024, bringing the total to 50 stores across India.



The brand is set to expand its footprint in 2024 by opening additional stores in key markets such as Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Udaipur, among others. These new experiential stores will redefine the retail experience, offering customers the complete range of MSI laptops, including Business & Productivity laptops, Gaming series laptops, and various accessories and merchandise all under one roof.



Furthermore, the brand has strengthened its post-sales services through various initiatives. Currently, boasting 172 service centres across India, it has introduced Onsite/Carry-in services in 137 cities. MSI has also announced a warranty extension of up to two years for the Intel Gaming, Creator, Summit, and Prestige series of laptops, along with a 1-year extended warranty for the AMD gaming and Modern series of laptops. Additionally, Out-of-Warranty (OOW) services are being introduced.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Leon Chang, Sales Manager at MSI India, said â€œWe are thrilled to announce more of MSI's exclusive experiential brand stores in India. These exclusive stores feature interactive demo zones and enable both existing, and potential customers a premium experience with a hands-on feel of MSIâ€TMs latest product range. With plans to open nine additional stores across India, coupled with the introduction of post-sales initiatives like extended warranty, on site/ carry-in services and OOW services, MSI is poised to meet the growing demands of our consumers by introducing them to our most innovative offerings via these new showroomsâ€.



The brand had recently launched their latest AI-powered laptops lineup, with the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) built-in IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ Ultra processor. Along with its pioneering gaminghandheld device â€ ̃Clawâ€TM - the worldâ€TMs first handheld equipped with the Intel Coreâ„¢ Ultra Processor. Additionally, MSI also launched a series of 18â€ laptops featuring IntelÂ® 14th Gen HX-series processors and the largest vapor chamber thermal modules, aiming to be the most powerful on the planet. The lineup also expands the use of 14th Gen HX-series processors across its new mainstream gaming and creator models, all equipped with the full power of RTX 40 series graphics.



These announcements underscore MSIâ€TMs commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and support, further establishing MSI as the leader in the Indian consumer market.



About MSI



MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

