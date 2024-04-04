Elon Musk Activates Community Notes In India Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Elon Musk on Thursday said that his X platform has activated the Community Notes feature -- a user-based fact-checking programme -- in India, as the country prepares for general elections.

Musk-owned social media platform also welcomed new contributors in India for its community notes feature.

“Community Notes now active in India,” wrote the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

The company said that its first contributors in the country "are joining today, and we'll be expanding over time”.

“As always, we'll monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view,” said the X platform.

Community Notes now has contributors in 69 countries around the world.

“We're adding more regularly,” said the Musk-run platform.

In December 2022, the company first enabled the ability for people to look at 'Community Notes' related to posts globally.

“Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts,” according to the company.

Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.

“A post with a Community Note will not be labelled, removed, or addressed by X unless it is found to be violating the X Rules,” said the company.