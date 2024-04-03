Saint-Gobain Announces Intent To Acquire The Bailey Group Of Companies, Leaders In Metal Building Solutions In Canada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) C$880 million acquisition will enhance Saint-Gobain's position in light and sustainable construction in Canada

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saint-Gobain, through its building materials subsidiary CertainTeed Canada, today announced its intent to acquire The Bailey Group of Companies (Bailey), a leading Canadian manufacturer of commercial metal framing and building systems. The complementary addition of Bailey's existing line of high-quality metal framing products in Canada will broaden Saint-Gobain's global offering in the category, and further enhance the company's position as a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction. As part of the pending acquisition, Saint-Gobain will also complete the purchase of the remaining equity and assets of its decade-long ceiling grid manufacturing joint venture with Bailey, The Grid Company. In addition, when approved, the acquisition will include all divisions of The Bailey Group - Bailey Metal Products, Bailey Metal Processing, and Agway Metals.









With approximately 690 employees working across twelve manufacturing sites throughout Canada, the acquisition of Bailey will reinforce Saint-Gobain's commitment to growth in the country, adding more than C$500 million in revenues in Canada, where the CertainTeed brand is an established provider of building materials. Along with the recent acquisitions of Kaycan and GCP in 2022, and Building Products of Canada in 2023, this acquisition will strengthen the company's building materials portfolio and further Saint-Gobain Canada's vision to offer a comprehensive portfolio of building systems and solutions, both internal and external, to its customers.

“As a strategic partner in The Grid Company joint venture for over a decade, we have first-hand knowledge of the Bailey team's expertise in producing high quality light construction solutions,” said Mark Rayfield, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain North America.“Their employee-centric culture and unwavering commitment to customers is what makes them an excellent partner for Saint-Gobain, and I look forward to the Bailey team's continued contributions to fulfilling our global purpose – 'Making the World a Better Home.”'

“As Saint-Gobain's growth journey in Canada continues, I can think of no better partner than The Bailey Group of Companies,” said Julie Bonamy, CEO of Saint-Gobain Canada.“With their long-standing expertise in metal framing and building solutions, we will take a significant step forward in our vision to provide a comprehensive portfolio of building materials to our customers.”

“As leaders in metal framing for nearly 75 years, we look forward to continuing our same quality service and support to Canadian customers alongside our long-time partner Saint-Gobain,” said Angelo Sarracini, CEO of the Bailey Group.“Working together, we will enhance the experience for our customers throughout Canada, who will benefit from our combined expertise and portfolio of complete building systems and solutions. We are excited to continue the Bailey story as we start this next chapter.”

“The Bailey Family's long-standing commitment to our associates and customers is at the heart of everything we do. We pride ourselves in the culture that has been built over the past 74 years,” said Stuart Hunt, President of Bailey Metal Processing.“Saint-Gobain shares many of the core values that the Family holds in high regard. I am looking forward to building upon the 74 years of success with the Saint-Gobain team.”

Today's announcement follows several other recent growth investments announced by Saint-Gobain in Canada:

In February, Saint-Gobain completed the installation of a recovery system at its gypsum facility in Vancouver, British Columbia , expected to reduce Scope 1 carbon dioxide emissions by 15%.

In September, Saint-Gobain completed the $1.325 billion acquisition of Building Products of Canada Corp. , reinforcing its leadership in light and sustainable construction in Canada.

In 2022, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisitions of both Kaycan and GCP , strengthening its leadership positions in siding and construction chemicals respectively in both Canada and the United States.

In June 2022, Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Canada announced an investment to upgrade equipment at its gypsum facility outside Montreal , which will increase the plant's production capacity by up to 40%. The plant will also transition away from fossil fuels to solely being powered by renewable electricity from Hydro-Quebec, making it the first zero-carbon wallboard plant in North America for scopes 1 and 2 emissions. Work on this project is currently underway.

With over 145 manufacturing locations in Canada and the United States, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's careers website .

About CertainTeed



With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout Canada and the United States.

About Saint-Gobain



Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023



160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries



Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

About The Bailey Group of Companies



Founded in 1950 by Sam Bailey, the Bailey Group of Companies is a family owned, Canadian operation. The Bailey Group of Companies, consisting of Bailey-Hunt Limited and its subsidiaries, is recognized as an industry leader, offering building solutions to both the commercial framing and drywall finishing residential markets.

With twelve locations across Canada, our manufacturing capacity and national presence ensures that our customers, across the country, have the products they require quickly. Bailey production facilities are strategically located within 90% of Canadian job sites. We constantly work to deliver high quality, innovative valuable products. Supplying industry leading service and product solutions for the construction industry is our long-standing and enduring commitment.

Contacts

Peter Clark



(+1) 603 513 8513

The post Saint-Gobain Announces Intent to Acquire The Bailey Group of Companies, Leaders in Metal Building Solutions in Canada appeared first on Caribbean News Global .