Govt Aims To Enhance Textile Export Quality With Upgraded Testing Facilities

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 3 (KNN)

In a bid to curb exports of sub-standard textile products and bolster India's reputation in the global market, the Union Textiles Ministry is planning a significant upgrade of its testing infrastructure.

The move comes amid concerns that poor-quality pashmina shawls and silk exports have been hurting the country's image as a reliable supplier, reported Mint.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the ministry aims to establish new state-of-the-art laboratories and upgrade existing facilities to stringently test and validate the purity of textile products, including pashmina, silk, cotton, and coarse-wool items, before they are shipped to international buyers.

This comprehensive initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality standards of Indian textile exports and instilling greater confidence among global buyers regarding the authenticity of the products they procure.

"This initiative aims to curb exports of poor-quality products to the global market, helping improve India's standing in the international textile industry," one of the sources stated.

(KNN Bureau)