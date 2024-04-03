J&K LG Chairs The 72Nd Board Meeting Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the 72nd Board Meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which reviewed the progress of various past decisions and developmental initiatives and held extensive deliberations on crucial aspects of pilgrim facilitation.

It also ratified and gave in-principle approvals to as many as 27 agenda items to augment pilgrim services and to ensure the Board's smooth functioning.

"Early start of heli-service in the Jammu-Panchhi sector and Medical College of the Board at Kakryal, construction of different buildings in various sectors aimed at augmenting capacities etc. were the major decisions taken at the meeting," an official statement said.

"The Board observed that direct helicopter service between Jammu Airport and Panchhi Helipad on the Shrine track will not only bolster emergency response capabilities but also improve pilgrimage experience of devotees."

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of the SMVDSB, reviewed the progress of ongoing works and emphasised the timely completion of all projects for ease of pilgrimage.

"The important projects in this regard were the New Vaishnavi Bhawan at the shrine, cottages (near Sports Stadium), Katra, Staff Quarters (G+2) at Banganga, Covered Holding Area at Adhkuwari, Yatri Facilitation Centre at Railway Station, Katra, New Yagyashala at Bhawan, etc," the statement said.

"The Board appreciated the facade lighting project initiated for enhancing the aesthetics/ambience at Bhawan, Adhkuwari and Darshani Deodi through a captivating visual spectacle and spiritual enlightenment."