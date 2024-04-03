KUKU FM Introduces Empathetic New Campaign: 'Koi Baat Nahi'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3rd April 2024, New Delhi: Kuku FM, India's leading platform for audiobooks and shows, launches a heartwarming new ad film titled "Koi Baat Nahi," conceptualized and executed by The Ensemble. Specializing in TVCs, DVCs, branded content, and content marketing solutions, The Ensemble has played a pivotal role in bringing Kuku FM's vision to life through captivating ad films.



Featuring acclaimed actors Apoorva Arora and Anshuman Malhotra, the ad film revolves around the theme of resilience and positivity in the face of adversity. The guy in the advertisement, played by Anshuman Malhotra, has a positive response to all the hypothetical bleak situations his partner, played by Apoorva Arora, presents to him. Each scenario depicted in the ad film reinforces the belief that a positive outlook can transform life's challenges into opportunities for growth and inspiration.



The hilarious ad film highlights KuKu FM's core messaging that the platform offers over 10,000 audiobooks and shows delivered in an easily understandable Hindi language, including best-selling motivation books. Kuku FM enables listeners to access a treasure trove of inspiration anytime, anywhere. From renowned titles like "12th Fail" to "Buddh Sootra" and "9 Success Mantras by World Athletes," the platform provides a diverse range of content to uplift spirits.



From ideation to execution, including casting, The Ensemble has demonstrated unparalleled creativity and expertise in content creation and production. Leveraging their deep understanding of Kuku FM's brand identity and audience, The Ensemble has delivered a series of impactful ad films that resonate with viewers on a profound level. What set this project apart was the ambitious timeline - 5 films in just 5 days- everything from ideation to execution was done within the span of 5 days and The Ensemble demonstrated their ability to deliver exceptional content under pressure, without compromising on quality. The team meticulously selected actors and digital influencers like Anshuman Malhotra, Apoorva Arora, Khushaal Pawaar, Tushar Pandey, Shreya Gupto, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Arnav Bhasin among others, each choice tailored to target a specific audience group and genre, ensuring maximum impact and resonance. One of the memorable moments from the ad films was the viral dialogue, "Koi baat nahi," resonating with young audiences and adding an extra layer of relatability to the films.



Speaking about their collaboration with The Ensemble, Kunj Sanghvi, Head of Content at KuKu FM, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome. "Making ads for a content offering is a doubly challenging task as the ads also become a proof of the quality of the actual offering, which is audiobooks and shows in our case. In a cluttered landscape, finding standout ways to appeal to the TG so they sit up and take notice is highly important. The team at Ensemble showed great agility in understanding the brief, cracking great ideas and doing swift and faultless execution," said Sanghvi.



As the co-founder of The Ensemble and the director of these films, Abhishek Dixit had this to say: "With KuKu FM's unwavering trust in The Ensemble's creative prowess and our commitment to exceed expectations, we have once again demonstrated that stellar ideas can thrive even under tight deadlines. It was truly a collaborative effort from both the client and our team to achieve this, as at The Ensemble, collaboration means everything to us."



The Ensemble commits to excellence in every aspect of the process, from ideation to scriptwriting and execution, resulting in ads that not only promote the brand but also resonate with audiences.





About The Ensemble:



The Ensemble is a Mumbai-based creative studio and production house co-founded by Kiran Nagdev, Abhishek Dixit & Rinoj Joy, that offers end-to-end creative video production services. Specializing in TVCs/DVCs, Branded Content, and Content Marketing Solutions, The Ensemble's team is well-equipped to handle a wide range of content production needs. Operating as a Creative Collaboratory, the studio partners with brands and agencies to deliver original and impactful content.

