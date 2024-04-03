Championing Real Estate Excellence: Berkeley Group Middle East, Africa & India Celebrates Its 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Known for its commitment to delivering world-class service and its diverse portfolio of properties, the company has long been a gateway for investors seeking an entryway into the UK property market.-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="651" height="474" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE: Berkeley Group, a renowned developer of quality homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham, and the South of England, celebrates the 10th anniversary of its regional office, based in Dubai and working across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Since its inception, the company has long been a driving force in the property sector, opening countless opportunities for a whole host of esteemed real estate clients.

Founded in 2014, Berkeley Group Middle East, Africa & India's goal was to bridge the geographical gap between its parent company in the UK and the myriad of home buyers in the region. Featuring a portfolio of over 50 developments across the UK, which include luxury penthouses, family homes, and stylish apartments, the company serves investors who are in search of premium properties in stable, growing markets, catering to diverse preferences and lifestyles.

Amidst the increasing demand for UK properties, the company recognised the growing interest in its extensive portfolio from buyers across various countries. In addition to its region-wide operations, Berkeley Group has built a strong presence in India, the GCC region, Egypt, Turkey, and West Africa. Operating in the region for a decade, it has built a solid reputation for offering unparalleled support to its clients throughout the buying process, before and after the sale is complete.

The company's Middle East headquarters, which features its entire collection of property listings, is located in the thriving Downtown Dubai overlooking Burj Khalifa, symbolising a strong commitment to excellence and innovation. This office is where Berkeley Group's regional Marketing and Business Development teams work, which have been growing in the past years to include an eclectic mix of talented individuals and industry professionals.

Berkeley Group has continuously demonstrated its steadfast commitment to the GCC region by actively participating in key events such as Cityscape in Dubai, Bahrain and Riyadh, where the company not only showcases its premier real estate offerings but also engages in meaningful discussions to contribute to the growth and innovation of the regional real estate market. Through these efforts, Berkeley Group exemplifies its dedication to fostering integration, understanding local dynamics, and supporting the ongoing development of the property sector in the GCC region.

Gavin Sung, Managing Director, Berkeley International said of the achievement,“We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Berkeley Group Middle East, Africa & India, and it is an honour to be able to reflect on a decade of forging connections, creating carefully designed living spaces, and opening doors to investment opportunities. We are immensely proud of our role as a gateway for esteemed clients, providing access to the diverse property market in the UK. Looking forward, we are excited about the future and remain committed to expanding our operations in the region, fostering further opportunities for success and continuing to deliver excellence in the real estate industry.”

With extensive knowledge of the UK's property landscape, the company's multilingual team has been a cornerstone of its success in the region, serving numerous high-profile clients, including private offices, registered agents, and more.

Marking a decade of service excellence in the region, Berkeley Group Middle East, Africa & India remains dedicated to bringing the best of the UK real estate to its clientele and partners.