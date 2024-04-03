Qatar Foundation Headquarters Headquarters Lit In Blue

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The 2015 Building (Qatar Foundation Headquarters) was lit up in blue to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day, an initiative lead by Renad Academy, a specialised school under Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education that supports children with autism in collaboration with the Special Schools and Special Educational Needs (SEN) Services at Qatar Foundation that includes Awsaj Academy, The Learning Centre and the Ability Friendly Programme. The initiative aims to spread awareness and encourage community members to accept and support people with autism. Other Qatar Foundation buildings were also lit in blue, including the Education City Stadium, Sidra Medicine, and Qatar National Convention Centre.

