Ombudsman Calls On International Community To React To Armenia's Mine Terror

The international community should not remain silent on the mineterrorism of Armenia, Azernews reports, citingSabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) ofAzerbaijan, regarding the mine explosions in Tartar and Aghdam.

The mines buried by Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijanduring the thirty-year occupation continue to pose a threat topeople. As a result of the next mine attack, four civilians wereinjured. In total, 350 people have been injured by landmines sincethe Second Garabagh War.

"The international community should not remain silent on mineterrorism, it should put serious pressure on Armenia to submitaccurate mine maps to Azerbaijan," the ombudsman noted.

It should be recalled that since the 1990s, the Armenianmilitary units, which have occupied more than 20 percent ofAzerbaijan's territories, have laid landmines in Azerbaijan'sterritories for 30 years. As a result, since the Patriotic War of2020, a large number of military and civilian people have beeninjured and lost their lives in the territories of Garabagh andEastern Zangazur.

Although the occupation of Armenia has ended, the mines hiddenin those areas still pose a serious threat to people's lives appeals were made to the Armenian side regarding thesubmission of mine maps, it had no effect. The maps presented byArmenia do not coincide with the real locations of the mines.

Recall that on April 2, the district prosecutor's officereceived information about the injury of one person in the areaof Saricali village, which was freed from occupation, in Agdamregion. As a result of the incident, Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu,born in 1987, an employee of Azerbaijan's National Agency for MineAction (ANAMA), who was conducting demining operations in the area,was injured, and the equipment used was damaged.

Further to the report of ANAMA and the Ministry of InternalAffairs, Polad Ismayilov, born in 1969, Arzuman Tagizade, born in1992, and Elmir Bagirov, born in 2006, were injured as a result ofa mine explosion yesterday, while grazing animals in the unclearedarea beyond the former contact line.