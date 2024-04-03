Many wounded in drone assault in Russia`s Tatarstan

(MENAFN) A drone strike on the city of Elabuga in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan has left thirteen people injured, according to local health officials. The incident occurred in a region located approximately 650 km east of Moscow, which had not previously experienced direct impact from the Ukraine conflict.



Tatarstan leader Rustam Mannikhanov reported that Elabuga and the nearby city of Nizhnekamsk were targeted in the attack. Although there was no significant damage caused by the kamikaze aircraft, the primary target seemed to be the industrial zone in Elabuga. Timur Shagivaleev, the chief manager of the industrial zone, indicated that two drones were involved in the attack and suggested that Ukraine may be responsible.



The injured individuals, all college students including two minors, received medical treatment following the attack. Eight of them were admitted to the hospital, while the remaining five were released after treatment. Fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening.



Footage of the attack, captured by a bystander, shows a relatively large drone crashing into the roof of a building and triggering a powerful explosion. The video, circulated by media outlets in Tatarstan, highlights the intensity of the incident and its impact on the local community.

