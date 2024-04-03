               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Indo Gambia Film And Cultural Forum Met At ICMEI Headquarters


4/3/2024 2:10:51 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Indo Gambia Film and Cultural Forum recently convened at the prestigious headquarters of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in Noida. This significant event saw the coming together of esteemed delegates from both nations, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration.

In a notable partnership, the High Commission of Gambia has joined forces with the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, further solidifying the bond between the two countries. His Excellency Mr. Mustapha Jawara, the esteemed High Commissioner of Gambia, graced the occasion alongside Gambian diplomats from the High Commission of Gambia, adding a touch of diplomatic finesse to the proceedings at Marwah Studios.

During the event, Mr. Sandeep Marwah, a revered figure in the realm of media and entertainment, presented mementos to a distinguished delegation of artists from Gambia. These artists, representing the rich cultural tapestry of their nation, were honored for their contributions at the Surajkund Mela. The delegation included:

Sanna B. Jarju - Head of Delegation

Matarr Jeng - Xalam Instrumentalist

Yusupha Suso - Balafon Xylophone Player

Bubacar Jallow - Flutist

Muhamadou Kamaso - Kora Player

Mustapha Ceesay - Percussionist

Nene Jali Suso - Vocalist/Singer

Amie Jafuneh - Vocalist/Singer

Yero Ann - Lead Singer

Demba Ayo Sallah - Riti Instrumentalist

Maimuna Bah - Female Drummer

Jainaba Ceesay - Female Drummer

Jarry Bah - Dancer

Mai Jallow - Vocalist/Singer

Saidou Samba - Riti Instrumentalist

Habib Sey - Drummer

Pateh Sowe - Drummer

Samba Touray - Silversmith

Awa OB. Conateh - Fashion Designer

Each member of the delegation brought their unique talents and cultural heritage to the forefront, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Gambian arts and culture.

The event served as a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration and friendship between India and Gambia, promising a bright future of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

