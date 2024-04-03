Indo Gambia Film And Cultural Forum Met At ICMEI Headquarters

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Indo Gambia Film and Cultural Forum recently convened at the prestigious headquarters of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in Noida. This significant event saw the coming together of esteemed delegates from both nations, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration.



In a notable partnership, the High Commission of Gambia has joined forces with the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, further solidifying the bond between the two countries. His Excellency Mr. Mustapha Jawara, the esteemed High Commissioner of Gambia, graced the occasion alongside Gambian diplomats from the High Commission of Gambia, adding a touch of diplomatic finesse to the proceedings at Marwah Studios.



During the event, Mr. Sandeep Marwah, a revered figure in the realm of media and entertainment, presented mementos to a distinguished delegation of artists from Gambia. These artists, representing the rich cultural tapestry of their nation, were honored for their contributions at the Surajkund Mela. The delegation included:



Sanna B. Jarju - Head of Delegation



Matarr Jeng - Xalam Instrumentalist



Yusupha Suso - Balafon Xylophone Player



Bubacar Jallow - Flutist



Muhamadou Kamaso - Kora Player



Mustapha Ceesay - Percussionist



Nene Jali Suso - Vocalist/Singer



Amie Jafuneh - Vocalist/Singer



Yero Ann - Lead Singer



Demba Ayo Sallah - Riti Instrumentalist



Maimuna Bah - Female Drummer



Jainaba Ceesay - Female Drummer



Jarry Bah - Dancer



Mai Jallow - Vocalist/Singer



Saidou Samba - Riti Instrumentalist



Habib Sey - Drummer



Pateh Sowe - Drummer



Samba Touray - Silversmith



Awa OB. Conateh - Fashion Designer



Each member of the delegation brought their unique talents and cultural heritage to the forefront, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Gambian arts and culture.



The event served as a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration and friendship between India and Gambia, promising a bright future of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.



