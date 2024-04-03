Indo Gambia Film And Cultural Forum Met At ICMEI Headquarters

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Indo Gambia Film and Cultural Forum recently convened at the prestigious headquarters of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) in Noida. This significant event saw the coming together of esteemed delegates from both nations, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration.
In a notable partnership, the High Commission of Gambia has joined forces with the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, further solidifying the bond between the two countries. His Excellency Mr. Mustapha Jawara, the esteemed High Commissioner of Gambia, graced the occasion alongside Gambian diplomats from the High Commission of Gambia, adding a touch of diplomatic finesse to the proceedings at Marwah Studios.
During the event, Mr. Sandeep Marwah, a revered figure in the realm of media and entertainment, presented mementos to a distinguished delegation of artists from Gambia. These artists, representing the rich cultural tapestry of their nation, were honored for their contributions at the Surajkund Mela. The delegation included:
Sanna B. Jarju - Head of Delegation
Matarr Jeng - Xalam Instrumentalist
Yusupha Suso - Balafon Xylophone Player
Bubacar Jallow - Flutist
Muhamadou Kamaso - Kora Player
Mustapha Ceesay - Percussionist
Nene Jali Suso - Vocalist/Singer
Amie Jafuneh - Vocalist/Singer
Yero Ann - Lead Singer
Demba Ayo Sallah - Riti Instrumentalist
Maimuna Bah - Female Drummer
Jainaba Ceesay - Female Drummer
Jarry Bah - Dancer
Mai Jallow - Vocalist/Singer
Saidou Samba - Riti Instrumentalist
Habib Sey - Drummer
Pateh Sowe - Drummer
Samba Touray - Silversmith
Awa OB. Conateh - Fashion Designer
Each member of the delegation brought their unique talents and cultural heritage to the forefront, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Gambian arts and culture.
The event served as a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration and friendship between India and Gambia, promising a bright future of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.
