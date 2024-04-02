President Al-Sisi Embarks On New Term With Pledge For Prosperity, Democratic Evolution

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a solemn ceremony, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took the constitutional oath on Tuesday in the presence of the House of Representatives, marking the commencement of a new six-year presidential term starting Wednesday.

The oath-taking event followed approximately three months after the judicial authorities confirmed his sweeping victory, securing 89.6% of the votes in the elections held at the end of the previous year.

The session was initiated by the Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament, who announced the National Elections Authority's decision on Al-Sisi's triumph in the recent presidential contest. President Al-Sisi then recited the oath for his third presidential term, standing at the newly inaugurated House of Representatives building in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

In line with Article 144 of the Egyptian Constitution, President Al-Sisi affirmed his commitment before the House of Representatives, vowing,“I swear by Almighty God to loyally uphold the republican system, honour the constitution and the law, diligently serve the people's interests, and safeguard the nation's independence, unity, and territorial integrity.”

In the December 2023 elections, President Al-Sisi was re-elected for a term extending to 2030, amassing around 40 million votes, which is 89.6% of the total votes cast, setting a new record for voter turnout and participation in Egypt's electoral history.

During his inaugural address, President Al-Sisi emphasized that Egypt's security and the well-being of its citizens remain his paramount priorities. He pledged to persist in steering the nation towards becoming a modern, democratic state, underscoring that the solidarity of national unity is the cornerstone for elevating Egypt to its rightful stature.

The president outlined a seven-point agenda for his new term:

National Security: Safeguarding Egypt's national security amidst a volatile global and regional landscape, while fostering balanced international relations as Egypt cements its vital role in promoting stability, security, peace, and development.

National Dialogue: Advancing and enriching the national dialogue, implementing consensus-driven recommendations across political, economic, social, and other domains to bolster the pillars of political and democratic engagement, with a focus on youth participation.

Economic Strategy: Formulating strategies to fortify Egypt's economic strength and resilience, aiming for robust, sustainable, and equitable growth, and reinforcing the private sector's pivotal role in spearheading development across key sectors such as agriculture, industry, communications, IT, and tourism.

President Al-Sisi also committed to institutional reforms to ensure fiscal prudence and governance through expenditure optimization and capitalizing on human resources via quality education. He vowed to continue initiatives that enhance public health and to finalize the comprehensive health insurance scheme.

He reaffirmed his support for social safety nets, pledging to increase social protection spending, carry on with the strategic urban development plan, and complete the construction of new urban centres.