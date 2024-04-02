Video- Timeless Tradition: Srinagar's Snack Shops Delighting Locals & Visitors

As people are inclined towards the fast food now a days, Kashmir's hundred years old shop still keeps date with the old traditional snacks. Nesteld in Srinagar's downtown area, the shop is famous for relishinng the taste buds of locals and visitors alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.