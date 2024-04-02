               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video- Timeless Tradition: Srinagar's Snack Shops Delighting Locals & Visitors


4/2/2024 10:09:52 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Letter To Editor | 1 Billion Meals a Day Wasted J&K Takes Lead In India's Growing Appetite For Fish, New Study Unveils

As people are inclined towards the fast food now a days, Kashmir's hundred years old shop still keeps date with the old traditional snacks. Nesteld in Srinagar's downtown area, the shop is famous for relishinng the taste buds of locals and visitors alike.

MENAFN02042024000215011059ID1108051616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search