Ukraine Approves Opening Of New Checkpoint On Border With Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had approved the agreement on the opening of the international checkpoint Bila Tserkva (Ukraine) - Sighetu Marmatiei (Romania).

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Romania (in the form of an exchange of notes) on the opening of a new international checkpoint across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Ukraine) and Sighetu Marmatiei (Romania) has been approved," the post reads.

The agreement was signed in Bucharest on August 18, 2023.

Ukraine and Romania signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge on the border during the Rebuilding Ukraine Forum 2023 in Bucharest.

A 261-meter-long bridge across the Tisza River will be constructed between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Ukraine, Zakarpattia region) and Sighetu Marmatiei (Romania).

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine