Workshop On Sufiyana Music Concludes At Chadoora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- A two weeks workshop on Sufiyana Music organised by Sheikh Ul Alam Calligraphy and Cultural Organisation concluded at Hanjigund Chadoora on Monday.
programme was organized with the
financial support of Sangeet Natak Academy, New Delhi.
The sufiyana musical workshop saw active participation from numerous artists associated with this art.
The participants had the opportunity to delve into various aspects of this rich musical tradition, including mastering instruments such as Santoor, Kashmiri Sehtar, Tabla, and Saaz-i Kashmir, alongside exploring traditional Maqam like Maqam-i Bahr, Maqam-i Nawa, and Maqam-i Sahnai.
Under the expert guidance of Ustad Manzoorul Haq (Sangeet Natak Academy Yuva Awardee) and Ustad Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, the training workshop was deemed a resounding success, offering valuable insights and fostering artistic growth among the younger generation.
