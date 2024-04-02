Russian Terrorists Getting More Long-Range Responses To Their Blows - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terrorists are seeing more long-range responses from Ukraine to their own strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to the nation on Tuesday night, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian terrorists are getting responses to their strikes. Each time, they are getting more and more far-reaching responses. I am grateful to each of our warriors, to all Ukrainians who ensure this,” Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that the Russian war system, everyone involved in aggression – all of them must truly feel they will not get away with this aggression.“Evil must lose. And it will lose,” the president said.

Justice stronger than Kremlin walls -in The Hague

Zelensky also noted that air defense for Ukraine is about protecting lives, it is something that has to be in use, and emphasized that air defense systems available around the world cannot“just gather dust” somewhere in depots while they can save thousands of lives from Russian terror.

According to Ukrinform, a Russian missile attack targeting the city of Dnipro left 18 people injured, including five children.

Photo: Presidential Office