Russia Applying Decoy To Save Warplanes From Ukrainian Strikes - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Against the background of successful Ukrainian strikes on military targets, Moscow was forced to use methods of camouflage and deception in an attempt to hide its aircraft.

That's according to the British Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, fake Russian fighter jets are painted on the concrete at the Kirovskoe airfield in occupied Crimea. Similar scenes were also observed across at least 12 more Russian airbases, demonstrating the extent of Russian concern of future Ukrainian strikes and their ability to repel them.

However, according to British intelligence, Russian helicopters still regularly land on the painted decoy fighter silhouettes, completely undermining the deception attempt.

"This also reveals the true order of battle or aircraft strength at these airbases, which Russia is likely trying to mask from Ukraine's intelligence picture," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As reported in a previous British intelligence update, despite Russia's attempts to reduce losses, Ukraine continues to demonstrate success in limiting the combat capability of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the region.