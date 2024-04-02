(MENAFN- The Conversation) Bring your creativity to life, & play a vital role in delivering & planning events across 6 unique venues!

Job no: 0062054

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Museums and Collections

Salary: UOM 5 – $79,961 - $91,844 p.a. plus 17% super



Coordinate key department events.

Join a supportive team shaping the future of event management across UniMelb. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Events Officer to join the Operations Team! In this role, you'll be the driving force behind our departmental events, while also shaping the future of our operational systems and procedures.

With direct reporting to our Commercial and Events Manager, you'll be pivotal in fostering collaboration across the department and beyond, as we work together to achieve our strategic objectives.

From behind-the-scenes strategizing to hands-on event execution, this role offers an exhilarating mix of dynamic engagement.

Your responsibilities will include:



Planning and delivering key events and activations across all 6 Museums & Collections venues.

Brainstorming innovative ideas for event promotion across the university, and wider community.

Providing excellent end-to-end customer service and event management servicing for third parties seeking to hire Museums & Collections spaces. Assisting with venue set-ups, including briefing and supervising staff, hirers and contractors on procedures and compliance of the venue before events.

Who we are looking for

We're in search of an event management professional who's dedicated to customer satisfaction and delivering high-quality outcomes. You will draw on your organisational and time management skills to prioritise tasks effectively, work well under pressure, and meet deadlines. With exceptional written and verbal communication skills, you excel at building positive stakeholder relationships across all levels. Whether working independently or as part of a team, you demonstrate the ability to deliver excellence. If you're ready to contribute your expertise to creating unforgettable experiences, we invite you to join us!

You will also have:



Experience within the events industry, and the ability to work methodically towards goals. Demonstrated ability to coordinate administrative processes, including establishing and maintaining office systems and coordination of client financials.

Special requirements:



Travel between museums and venues as required.

Regular out-of-hours work (including evenings, weekends and public holidays). Responsible Service of Alcohol, VIC.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Museums and Collections

The Museums and Collection Department aims to build a collaborative and flexible network around the University's cultural assets to enable students, staff members local and global communities to gain knowledge and understanding of contemporary and traditional cultures, scientific discovery and creative practice.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier-free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected]