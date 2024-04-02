Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (SUIC) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise, Enters Strategic Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a provider of research and development, venture financing and investment for private and public companies, announced that it has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Seeking to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models, SUIC Worldwide Holdings targets investment in companies operating in the areas of internet of things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payments, big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and global franchising. As part of the client partner relationship, IBN will generate greater awareness for SUIC Worldwide Holdings through leveraging its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools.

In addition, SUIC, along with Boom Fintech Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Beneway Holdings Group Ltd. USA, today announced an agreement with BD Bankers to access credit of up to $100 million in intellectual property (“IP”) financing intended for the integration of advance systems and fintech patents held by Boom Fintech Inc. The move brings substantial support for the company's global partner merchants and franchisees, bolsters supply chain integration for suppliers and accelerates plans for an initial public offering of Beneway USA.“SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. This is an opportunity for SUIC to optimize our overall performance as these strategic collaborations come at a crucial moment as advanced patent technology innovations have become available. We believe that this will strongly support our business partners, merchants and franchisees and drive our collective efficiency and growth in the near future,” said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.“We are intent in achieving the highest value for our shareholders. We highly value the trust of our customers and partners in our successful expertise and integrated supply chain over the years.”

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the internet of things (“IoT”), cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to enhance and streamline existing processes and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, visit the company's website at .

